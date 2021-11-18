Owen to perform at River Spirit Casino

TULSA – Jake Owen is set to perform at River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, The Cove on Jan. 21 at 8 p.m.

Multiple chart-topping singer/songwriter Jake Owen’s new single “Made For You” is rapidly climbing the Billboard Country Airplay charts. With eight No. 1 songs to his name, “Made For You” follows Owen’s fastest-rising career No.1 single, “I Was Jack (You Were Diane)” and most recent No. 1 single, “Homemade.”

Owen’s songs have resonated with listeners and audiences everywhere with 2X platinum anthem and Most Played Song of the Decade “Barefoot Blue Jean Night,” platinum-certified hits “Beachin,’” “Anywhere With You,” “Alone With You,” “The One That Got Away,” and gold-certified “American Country Love Song.” Owen’s sixth studio album, Greetings From... Jake produced three Top 10 singles, including two No. 1 singles, and his current top 30 and climbing “Made For You.”

Tickets are on sale Friday, November 19. Allow extra time for parking.

