MUSKOGEE - The Muskogee Art Guild is announcing a Spontaneous Realism with Matt Paden, a hands-on class to be held Saturday, Aug. 24, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Paint the iconic Mount Rushmore sculpture in spontaneous realism style with Paden. Students will learn how to use a less detailed, abstract style to transform a well-known image in Paden's "Savvy Palette" style, which uses bold color schemes, brush strokes, and imaginative additions to re-create that image.
Paden's work can be viewed in his online gallery at www.savvypalette.com Sign up in person at 211 W. Broadway, Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; or online at muskogeeartguild.org. The cost is $100 for MAG members, and $115 for non-members. All materials are included.
