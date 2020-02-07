For the fourth week in a row, artists have gathered for the Thursday Morning Paint Group in the Arts Council of Tahlequah Gallery in the Cort Mall. Most come to socialize, learn, - and, of course, create.
"The Arts Council of Tahlequah is always on the lookout for new ways to bring the arts to the community through events and workshops," said Renee Fite, ACT president. "The group offers a way to support budding artists, retirees who have been meaning to start drawing or painting again, or anyone who likes art and is wanting time to enjoy art in the company of other artists."
She said the weekly gathering also offers a time for those interested in learning to draw or paint to visit with established artists, and see if it's a hobby they'd like to begin - or find out what supplies are needed.
"It gets life, activity, and fun in the gallery," said Fite. "It encourages others to sit down and paint."
Fite, who has been creating art since she was a child, says it's difficult finding time to paint at home.
"Here, if you get stuck, you can ask for advice," she said.
Jonathan Edwards has been an ACT member for three years, but he has been painting for about 30 years. He paints a lot at home, but he also enjoys time with the ACT group and Jerri's Scissortail Artists at Fin and Feather Resort each Tuesday morning.
"I enjoy the camaraderie and learning techniques from others. We inspire each other," said Edwards.
Joyce Mannon goes to both groups, as well. She is a retired registered nurse who has been painting off and on for almost 10 years. Her husband passed away a year ago, and she said attending the painting groups helps her cope.
"They're very supportive. You kind of get to be like a family," said Mannon. "I like the atmosphere of the little mall. It's really neat, with people milling around and doing different things."
She said some members often have lunch together at the Kawi Café, which is also in the Cort Mall.
It doesn't cost to join the group, and attendees aren't required to be ACT members. But donations and memberships are encouraged.
Fite said all levels of artists are welcome to attend.
"You can be a beginner, but it's not a training. You have to be willing to do it," she said.
Not all who attend paint; some people draw or do other 2D art.
Mediums being used this week included acrylics, colored pencils, and watercolor paints and inks.
Randolph Friend was drawing
Thursday. He has been creating since the early 1970s because his mom was an artist, so it was always around the house.
"I do 'rare art' - meaning I rarely do art. I come here and sit and giggle and play with colors," said Friend, who also does silversmithing and stone cutting.
Claire Steele moved to Tahlequah in mid-December from Puerto Rico. She has been showing her photography in galleries for four years, but she just started painting a couple of weeks ago. Thursday was her second time with the ACT group, which she learned about from Friend.
"I thought it sounded fun. I can paint at home, but it's quiet. I like the human contact - and they have brownies," said Steele. "With the Arts Council of Tahlequah and Tahlequah Creates in this small, little town - it's amazing. Such an interesting group of people."
Matt Anderson oversees the galleries in the Cort Mall and is an ACT board member.
"It's great to have the paint group in here," he said. "We get to see Tahlequah's art community in action, and not just a show where you don't get to put a face with the art."
Check it out
The Thursday Morning Paint group meets 10 a.m. to noon in the ACT Gallery in the Cort Mall, 215 S. Muskogee Ave. For more information, call Renee Fite, Arts Council of Tahlequah president, at 918-457-7345, or visit artscounciltahlequah.com.
