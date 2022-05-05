TULSA – Country royalty is coming to the Hard Rock Live stage as two icons, Pam Tillis and Deana Carter, bring their collection of hits to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Thursday, Sept. 8, at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $29.50 and go on sale May 13.
Tillis was determined from a young age to find her own way in music as a singer and songwriter. She found mainstream success with her album “Put Yourself in My Place,” which yielded two No. 1’s, two top five singles, and one top 20 hit and a gold certification. Tillis followed with three platinum albums: “Homeward Looking Angel” in 1992, “Sweethearts Dance” in 1994 and a “Greatest Hits” in 1997. Tillis achieved six No. 1 songs during this time, including “Shake the Sugar Tree,” “Mi Vida Loca,” “When You Walk in the Room,” “In Between Dances,” “Don’t Tell Me What To Do” and “Maybe It Was Memphis,” while 14 of Tillis’ other singles landed in the top 10 and top 20.
Tillis is also proud to be a nine-time Academy of Country Music Award nominee, a two-time Grammy Award winner and six-time nominee, and an American Music Award nominee. Most recently, Pam has celebrated an IBMA award win in 2004 for Recorded Event of the Year for “Livin’ Lovin’ Losin’” and most recently a 2012 IBMA Song of the Year nomination for co-writing Dale Ann Bradley’s “Somewhere South of Crazy.”
Nashville native Deana Carter is known for taking the music industry by storm with her wildly successful multiplatinum debut “Did I Shave My Legs for This?” more than two decades ago. Anchored by the dreamy super hit “Strawberry Wine,” Carter showcased her own blend of country and retro-rock sprinkled with the folksy singer-songwriter qualities that have garnered her respect and wild acclaim.
“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright” followed in late 1998, and in 2001, Carter realized her dream of performing with her dad on an intimate holiday album, aptly titled “Father Christmas.” Making a strong move towards adult pop, Carter released “I’m Just a Girl” on Arista Records in 2003, the same year Capitol Records released a greatest hits compilation.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is the flagship property of Cherokee Nation Entertainment. Information on upcoming shows is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling (918) 384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m. -6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.