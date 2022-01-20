Pardi to perform at River Spirit Casino

TULSA – Jon Pardi will perform on Saturday, March 12 at 8 p.m. at River Spirit Casino's concert venue, The Cove, and tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 21.
The ACM/CMA award-winning artist recently released Country radio single “Tequila Little Time,” the follow up to his Platinum-certified No. 1 song, “Heartache Medication” and his Billboard Top 5 “Ain’t Always The Cowboy.”
In 2020, Pardi was the first Country artist to have two No. 1 singles on Country Radio and closed the year with the release of Heartache Medication Deluxe Edition, issued on the heels of his first CMA Album of the Year nomination, his second consecutive ACM Album of the Year nomination, and the Platinum-certification of title track “Heartache Medication.”
Filled with fiddle, twang and steel guitar, Pardi continues to “apply new ideas to country’s old sounds” and “bring authenticity back into Country music."
