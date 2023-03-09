TULSA – Individuals can be a part of a live audience, public radio show taping on March 18 at the historic Cain’s Ballroom when Live From Cain’s features critically acclaimed rock and soul singer, Bette Smith, and Purcell native Parker Millsap.
The event will take place at Cain's Ballroom at 423 N. Main in Tulsa. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m, and the show will begin at 7 p.m.
Tables are sold out, but general admission tickets are still available for this seated, all-ages show at Cain’s Ballroom. Tickets are $25 and can be acquired at www.cainsballroom.com. Drew Winn, owner of Guitar House of Tulsa, is the “spotlight artist” for this special evening of music and conversation.
Brooklyn, New York, native Bette Smith, whose style has often been compared to Tina Turner and Aretha Franklin, blends soul music and gospel with the energy of rock and roll. Smith has toured with the Drive-By Truckers and Kenny Wayne Shepherd and has performed on the main stage of the Telluride Blues & Brews Festival. Co-headliner Parker Millsap burst onto the music scene at a very young age. Now settled in Nashville, he’s only grown in popularity as he’s explored a wider range of genres and material. Millsap, who recently wrapped a series of dates supporting Patty Griffin, will release his sixth studio album, "Wilderness Within You" on May 12.
Winn, a well-known dealer in rare and vintage guitars, released his own album this fall. The self-titled debut was recorded in Nashville and features an A-list of Music City session musicians, including the album’s producer, Tom Bukovac. Drew Winn was mixed by six-time Grammy Award-winning record producer and engineer, Vance Powell – Phish, Chris Stapleton, and Jack White.
Smith, Millsap, and Winn will be backed by the LFC House Band, The Oklahoma Specials, featuring bandleader Paul Benjaman on the guitar, Aaron Boehler on the bass, Paddy Ryan on the drums, Roger Ray on the pedal steel, Jeremy Watkins on the fiddle, and Corey Mauser on the keys. Nashville-based multi-instrumentalist, Fats Kaplin – Jack White, The Tractors – is the host.
“These shows are a lot of fun to produce. The audience is truly key to what we’re trying to accomplish,” said Live From Cain’s Co-Executive Director Kelly Burley. “This March show will have a wonderful blend of two very diverse, very talented performers. We’re pleased to be highlighting our house band, too, along with Tulsa’s Drew Winn.”
After recording the first episode of LFC in May 2019 in front of a live audience at Cain’s with musical guest Bonnie Bishop and host Robbie Fulks, LFC received a developmental grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to produce seven additional pilot episodes. With the arrival of COVID-19, LFC made a quick decision to turn to no-audience/closed venue livestreams and radio show tapings with artists like former U.S. Poet Laureate and musician Joy Harjo, blues great Bobby Rush, and Grammy-nominated Shemekia Copeland. LFC was later awarded an Implementation Grant from CPB to produce additional radio show episodes and a variety of digital content.
On Nov. 3, 2022, LFC returned to live audience performances with a radio show taping featuring the music of Tulsa-based, Grammy-nominated, singer-songwriter John Fullbright, and additional music from Cherokee artist Kalyn Fay. On Feb. 19, Live From Cain’s featured Miko Marks and Bob Schneider, along with spotlight artist, Cody Brewer.
