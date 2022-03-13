Parmalee to land in Track 5 in Tulsa, Seven Bar in Siloam Springs

TULSA - Heralded as "country music's most solid hit-makers" by People Magazine, Parmalee has made its mark on radio airwaves in just a couple of years.
On March 16, the band will make a stop in Track 5 inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa for a free show at 8 p.m., and on March 17, the band will make a stop in Seven Bar inside Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs for a free show at 9 p.m.
Since its debut on country radio, Parmalee has become one of country music's most successful acts. With various songs like "Carolina," "Close Your Eyes," "Already Callin' You Mine" and "Musta Had a Good Time," the band of brothers is one of only four groups since 2001 to earn three consecutive Top 10 singles from a debut country album.
Comprised of brothers Matt and Scott Thomas (lead vocals/guitar and drums, respectively), cousin Barry Knox (bass), and lifelong friend Josh McSwain, Parmalee has supported Brad Paisley and Jake Owen on national tours while finding time to perform on NBC's "Today Show," "The Late Late Show," "FOX & Friends All American Summer Concert Series," "MLB Central's Studio 21," "The Queen Latifah Show," "The Kelly Clarkson Show" and more.
The North Carolina natives recently returned to the top of the charts with their platinum-certified, international No. 1 single with Blanco Brown, "Just the Way."
"Take My Name," their romantic new single, is currently on the radio airwaves.
For more information on Parmalee, visit www.ParmaleeMusic.com.
