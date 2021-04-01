Past, present, Futurliner to be displayed at Tulsa Auto Show

TULSA – The 104th anniversary of the Tulsa Auto Show will feature autos from the past and the “future,” as well as a journey down Electric Avenue and lots of pet adoptions.
While adhering to government and River Spirit Expo policies for social distancing and mandatory masks, the Tulsa Auto Show will be held April 16-18 at the River Spirit Expo at Expo Square. Among the precautions being taken are to have autonomous temperature checks at the entrances, hand sanitizing stations, designated eating areas, and ongoing sanitizing and disinfecting of vehicles. Additional COVID-19 safety information can be found at https://thetulsaautoshow.com/covid-19-guidelines/.
"We knew going in this would be a unique year for the Tulsa Auto Show,” said Bill Knight, president of Knight Automotive Group. “We anticipate people being very excited about getting to attend an event of this magnitude, and visitors to this year’s Tulsa Auto Show will be treated to the debut of the 2021 Ford Bronco two-door and four-door, and the 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer, the always popular Futurliner No. 10, and dozens of classic cars and trucks.”
The Futurliner No. 10 was one of 12 large dual-front wheeled display vehicles that crisscrossed the country in the early 1950s, part of a General Motors promotion called the Parade of Progress. The GM Parade of Progress and its crew of about 60 young men carried futuristic and inspirational exhibits to millions of people across North America from 1936 through 1956.
The parade of Futurliners accompanied by GM’s newest cars for sale would pull into small towns just like the circus once did, set up at the fairgrounds or a park. This 1953 Futurliner, with 16-foot display doors on either side, was a perfect platform for static exhibits and live demonstrations of emerging technology of the future.
The Futurliner has visited Tulsa twice before at the Tulsa Fairgrounds as part of the Parade of Progress: in 1941, prior to the attack on Pearl Harbor, and again in 1955. With the increased popularity of television and other growing technologies, the Parade of Progress eventually retired and the Futurliners became a memory of the past. However, efforts were made to restore some of these 12 items of Americana, with Joe Bortz eventually donating the Futurliner No. 10 to the National Automotive and Truck Museum in Auburn, Indiana. The remaining Futurliners remain in private ownership or sit unrestored.
In addition to the Futurliner No. 10, the Tulsa Auto Show will include a re-creation of the Route 66 drive-in, featuring 48 classic cars and trucks, movie billboards, and a daily showing of the Disney Pixar hit movie “Cars.” The auto show will also feature pet adoptions through Subaru Loves Pets, and several new electric autos.
The Tulsa Auto Show is one of the largest consumer shows in Oklahoma and will feature a variety of entertaining activities for adults and kids. The Tulsa Auto Show will also feature: a 18-hole mini-golf course experience, with proceeds benefiting the Oklahoma Veteran Connections; the military vehicle exhibit; a “Coffee and Cars” event on Saturday; and tons of 2021 new cars and trucks from 20 automobile brands.
Among the 20 automaker brands participating in the show are Audi, BMW, Cadillac, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Jeep, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, RAM, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, and Volvo.
Those interested in purchasing buy-one-get-one-free e-tickets are encouraged to go to www.thetulsaautoshow.com for additional information. Those coupons are also available at QuikTrip.
