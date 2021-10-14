TULSA – Pathways Adult Learning Center is days away from hosting its family-friendly Fall Carnival. For 12 years, Pathways has been helping adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities live happier, healthier, and more enriching lives through its continuing education program. The carnival is Saturday, Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the large parking lot at Kirk of the Hills Church, 4102 E. 61st St. in Tulsa. This event is free has activities for people of all ages.
Guests and pets are encouraged to wear their most creative costumes for a chance to win a prize. There will be an aerial performance by Calliope Youth Circus, motorcycle rides from Faith Riders, the opportunity to make furry friends at the petting zoo, SPCA pet adoption mobile, and therapy pony. Attendees can show off their pup or hamster costumes in the Pet Fashion Show, take photos with Star Wars characters, enjoy a mini car show trunk-or-treat, decorate pumpkins, enjoy The Traveling Bean food truck, and more
Visit pathwaysok.org/carnival or call 918-859-0060 for details.
