Country artist Paul Bogart will perform at Cherokee Casino in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, Sept. 19; Dog Iron Saloon in Claremore Sept. 20; and Track 5 at The Hard Rock in Tulsa Sept. 21.
Though his songs are fresh and he is young, Bogart is an old soul with a knack for capturing time-honored traditions and summing up classic sentiments in catchy, 3-minute songs. After nearly a decade of writing, playing and touring, he has begun pulling in big numbers in every arena. Bogart's songs have connected with America's Heartland in a way that modern country has perhaps missed. He released the album "Leather" in 2017, which garnered critical praise for "grounding itself in the foundations of country music fandom's tenets of faith and family," according to CriticalBlast.com.
For more information on Paul Bogart, visit www.paulbogart.com.
