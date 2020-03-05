SILOAM SPRINGS, Arkansas – Country artist Paul Bogart will perform at Cherokee Casino in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, on March 26, and at The Hard Rock in Tulsa on March 27.
Though his songs are fresh and he is young, Bogart is an old soul with a knack for capturing time-honored traditions and summing up classic sentiments in catchy songs. After nearly a decade of writing, playing and touring, he has begun pulling in big numbers in every arena. Bogart's songs have connected with America's Heartland in a way that modern country has perhaps missed.
He released the album "Leather" in 2017, which garnered critical praise for "grounding itself in the foundations of country music fandom's tenets of faith and family," according to CriticalBlast.com.
Often compared to Chris LeDoux, the modern-cowboy has written songs for Porter Wagoner, Wade Hayes, Roger Creager, Kevin Fowler and, most recently, one of only two outside cuts on the great songwriter Red Steagall’s new record, "Hats Off To The Cowboy."
For more information on Paul Bogart, visit www.paulbogart.com.
