Paul Bogart is coming to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa on Friday, Feb. 12, and the Cherokee Casino in Ramona on Saturday, Feb. 13.
Bogart released a new single, "Never Grow Out of It," on Jan. 31.
Though his songs are fresh and he himself is young, Bogart is an old soul with a knack for capturing time-honored traditions and summing up classic sentiments in catchy, commercially-viable songs. After nearly a decade of writing, playing and touring, Bogart has begun pulling in big numbers in every arena. Whether it’s the main stage at the AQHA World Championships with thousands in attendance or the social media scene with over 3.5 million fans reached through all social video platforms, led by “The Cowboy Way” and “Cowboy Ride” with over 2.6 million views, Bogart’s songs have connected with America’s Heartland in a way that modern country has perhaps missed.
He released the album "Leather" in 2017, and the 2019 "Taste of Country" featured the single “When the Cowboys Are Gone.” Often compared to Chris LeDoux, the modern-cowboy has written songs for Porter Wagoner, Wade Hayes, Roger Creager, Kevin Fowler and, most recently, one of only two outside cuts on the great songwriter Red Steagall’s new record "Hats Off To The Cowboy."
For more information on Bogart visit PaulBogart.com; and for details on shows at Cherokee Casinos, visit www.cherokeecasino.com.
