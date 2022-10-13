PAWNEE — The Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum is set to take part in its Ghost Stories Candlelight Tours for one night only on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m.
Guides will lead guests through an outdoor tour in the park telling spine-tingling, ghostly tales about Oklahoma, the surrounding area, and the Pawnee Bill Ranch. The tours will leave every 30 minutes from the museum building, so bundle up for cool weather. Admission will be $5 per person, and the event is for ages 8 years old and older.
Patrons can visit the ranch or call 918-762-2513 to purchase tickets or to set up tours for large groups.
The Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society.
The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve, and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites, and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs, and publications the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma. For more information about the OHS, visit www.okhistory.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.