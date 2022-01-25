PENGUIN PERFECT: After two-year pandemic hiatus, theater for special needs players back in limelight

After taking a two-year hiatus, the Tahlequah Community Playhouse’s Penguin Project chapter is moving forward with its next production.
The Penguin Project was established in 2004 by Dr. Andy Morgan in Peoria, Illinois, with the purpose of empowering children with different needs through theater.
Penguin Project productions take stage plays and musicals like “Mary Poppins” or “Peter Pan,” and adapt them for people with special needs, who are cast as the stars of the shows. Performers are divided into “artists” – the performers with special needs – and “helpers,” or performers who know the lines, songs, and choreography and help the artists throughout the show.
“The Penguin Project is an opportunity for young people with differing abilities to participate in the performing arts. I think it is important to our community because it gives this population a chance to shine in a different way than they may get to in other activities,” said Peggy Kaney, Penguin Project chair.
She said many Penguin Project artists have a chance to appear on stage in school productions, but they are often in side roles, or in the background.
“The Penguin Project gives them a chance to be stars of the show,” said Kaney.
The scope of the organization extends beyond theatrical production. The Penguin Project promotes awareness of the talents of young people with special needs. It also allows a space for members of the special needs community to develop friendships.
“The way it works is that our youth with differing abilities are paired one to one, or close to it, with a peer. We pair them with somebody close to their age so a friendship can also develop,” said Kaney.
On stage, helpers assist, depending on the needs of the artist. If an artist needs help remembering lines, a helper will whisper the lines to the actor on stage. If they need help remembering choreography, or if they need assistance moving from one area of the stage to another, helpers make those kinds of accommodations.
“It is very individualized. That relationship develops into friendship. It lets participants get to know someone they would not come across. It gives a broader perspective of our community and the people in it,” said Kaney.
The organization was launched six years ago, but it had been suspended two years ago because of the outbreak of COVID-19. Many participants are fragile in health, so organizers felt it was important to cease productions. This year, they decided to relaunch stage productions again, but to accommodate possible cancellations, they are using a different style of play.
“This year, instead of a traditional musical, we are doing an original production “Pengdemic.” It will address how the Penguin Project came to Tahlequah,” said Kaney.
The show will incorporate prerecorded parts, so viewers will be able to enjoy a blend of in-person entertainment with live numbers. Kaney said they will prerecord parts of the show to allow smaller groups to meet in a safe atmosphere. If the pandemic worsens, the Penguin Project can move to an all-movie format, but organizers are optimistic they will be able to provide live entertainment.
“We had to get creative this year. We wanted to get back in some way, but it didn’t feel like the right time to come back in the way we had done in the past,” said Kaney. “We wanted some flexibility."
Kaney and Bryn Smith, Penguin Project organizer, are currently writing the script to “Pengdemic.”
Kim Hewett is a mother of an autistic child, and Hannah Hewett, who is a paraplegic. She loves the Penguin Project because it allows her children to create connections.
“It’s been a good fit for both of them,” she said.
Hannah has gained self-confidence because the Penguin Project has allowed her to perform live productions. She has played the part of Wendy in “Peter Pan,” and she has played the title role of “Mary Poppins.”
“I really enjoy it. It makes me feel included and welcome and comfortable around everyone. I like performing, too,” said Hannah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.