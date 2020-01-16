Tahlequah Community Playhouse's Penguin Project will hold an informational meeting on Monday Jan. 27, 6:30 p.m., in the Grace Baptist Church gym, 1501 N. Grand Ave.
Attendee will learn about the Penguin Project and how to become part of the local penguin family. Anyone can come to fill out paperwork, meet others, ask questions, and have fun. A minimum of age of 10 is recommended to ensure the best experience for all involved.
Rehearsals begin the first Monday and Thursday of February. All rehearsals will be Monday and Thursday. More will be added if necessary.
The show dates are May 29-30.
To learn more about the Penguin Project and how it got started, go to www.penguinproject.org; or contact the director, Bryn Smith, at 918-457-0235.
Pictures of last year's production of "Mary Poppins Jr." are available on www.tcpok.com and the Tahlequah Community Playhouse Facebook page.
Past productions include "Annie Jr." and "Peter Pan Jr."
