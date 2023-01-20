The Tahlequah Community Playhouse's Penguin Project will be returning to its first normal season after the COVID-19 pandemic with a production of "The Little Mermaid Jr."
Bryn Smith, the director of this year's musical, said the Penguin Program is a national program that provides theater opportunities to children and adults with disabilities.
"The whole point of this is to, number one, enjoy something they may not otherwise get to enjoy, but to also become known, accepted, greeted, and integrated into our communities," said Smith. "It's great for communities because other people feel like they can approach people with special needs more openly and without fear of hurting them when they get to know them."
The program was different last year due to COVID-19, as it was done in a segue-type fashion. The project had 18 participants last year, lower than in years prior when they've had 46 participants.
Smith said trying to come back to a normal production this year has been scary, as the group is trying to keep everyone safe and dealing with the possibility of the show shutting down again.
"The Little Mermaid Jr." will take place at the Tahlequah High School Performing Arts Center from June 2-3.
"COVID-19 really threw things out of whack. I hadn't personally seen most of these people in two years, so [it's good] just to see how everyone's grown and how they've grown as a performer, too. A lot of people that weren't confident two years ago, they're singing their hearts out, and it's really great," said Hannah Hewett, an 18-year-old artist for the TCP Penguin Project.
Hewett said she first got involved with the program after her sister decided to participate in a production. After being a little reluctant at the start, Hewett said she quickly fell in love with the program.
"Everyone there is so nice," said Hewett. "They have this sense of community - I mean, all theaters have a community, but everyone's a little different. We all accept each other and it's really neat."
Smith said the group is always in need of mentors, which are individuals without special needs that team up and coordinate costumes with an artist. The mentor also helps the artist on stage, such as leading someone with visual impairments or pushing someone's wheelchair, and receives training on relevant topics, such as possible triggers for seizures.
Seventeen-year-old Blaze Lowe, a Penguin Project volunteer and mentor, has been involved with the organization since 2018. He said being a mentor consists of helping to keep the artist on track, being a friend, and helping build community.
He said being a part of the program can be stressful, as it takes a lot of time to prepare for opening night.
"Honestly, it's just humbling because for a large amount of my life I've been told I'm a 'wonder kid' or a prodigy, and then I hold no candle to all the kids there," said Lowe. "They deal with a lot more struggles than I do. They deal with a lot more prejudice than me, and they really have to prove themselves to people a lot more than I do."
The Penguin Project will be hosting an informational meeting on Jan. 23 at 6:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Tahlequah.
