Due to COVID concerns, the Tahlequah Community Playhouse, Inc. Penguin Project production of "Pangdemic" has been rescheduled to Friday, June 24 and Saturday, June 25, 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 315 E. Shawnee. Admission is by donation at the door. This is the fourth local Penguin Project production. The Penguin Project provides a theater experience for children and youth of all abilities. For more information call Bryn Smith at 918-407-0235.
Penguin Project's 'Pangdemic' rescheduled to June 24-25
