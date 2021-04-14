Those interested in performing in the upcoming River City Players musical production, or working backstage as technicians, still have some time to send in applications.
The deadline for submitting applications is today – Thursday, April 15. However, anyone who has concerns about meeting the deadline and would like to submit can contact Assistant Dean of Northeastern State University’s College of Liberal Arts Dr. Robyn Pursley at 918-444-2793, or email mageern@nsuok.edu.
“We’ll be happy to work with them,” said Pursley.
The River City Players had to cancel its 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, it will be back with a rock n’ roll show and country music show. There will be a live band, performers on stage, and even a live audience, although the details have yet to be fully worked out.
Those wanting to audition are asked to prepare and video two song performances with backup music tracks: one class rock n’ roll performance and one classic country. The videos can be sent via email with a YouTube link. It’s also a paying gig with campus housing available, and projected contract dates from June 1 to July 31. Those hired can expect about three to four weeks of rehearsal before shows begin.
“When it comes to performers, we’re looking for people who are strong singers, but also have some dance experience,” said Pursley. “Then we also need people who can sing in an ensemble, so they can hold vocal parts – not just sing the lead parts. That’s kind of what we’re known for: presenting these kind of complex vocals. So we’ve got to have singers who can manage that.”
Technicians are also needed for the box office and to assist patrons. With an increased focus on safety, some techs will be responsible for handing COVID-safety protocols, such as cleaning the space and ensuring the audience is safe.
“Then we also hire technicians to work backstage,” Pursley said. “Those are going to be the people running spotlights, running the light board, helping move things around backstage, and taking care of the costumes and laundry.”
Show dates have not yet been determined, but NSU is planning to announce that information, along with ticket sales details, by the end of the month. Anyone is welcome to apply or audition.
“The summer series was developed to give opportunities to people who are studying the performing arts in some manner,” said Pursley. “Historically, we’ve brought students in from different universities, we’ve brought students in from all over the country, and we’ve even had people who just graduated or are not quite out into the professional world yet. We’ve also had students who just finished up their high school career.”
