Handmade items can make for special holiday gifts, but those who don't have crafting skills may need to find others who do.
With many craft fairs canceled this year due to the pandemic, artisans have had to get clever about how they market their unique goods. Others are fortunate to have a storefront or permanent booth, and word of mouth and social media have helped those without brick-and-mortar shops or websites.
Stacy Shivers of Keys is one of many who posts items to the “Tahlequah Online Art & Craft Market” public Facebook group. She has been sewing for about 40 years, making clothing for her children, and now for her grandkids. Shivers also sells items online, in shops, and at craft fairs.
Her items include stuffed animals, blankets, pajamas, holiday dresses, robes, hair bows, scrunchies, and a lot of baby items, including bedding and curtains for nurseries. Her most popular items right now are bell-bottom jeans, and she makes the entire pant.
“I belong to pattern groups online, but most things I come up with on my own. My 4-year-old granddaughter is pretty demanding. If she wants something, I’ll figure it out and make it for her, and make some extras to sell,” said Shivers. “My mainstay is word of mouth and custom orders.”
Tahlequah resident Julie Barney uses the Marketplace group, a Facebook page, and Instagram to market her creations. She makes custom cornhole boards and bags, welcome signs, birdhouses, Christmas ornaments, and does custom vinyl projects, as well as shirt designs. Her most popular items are the cornhole boards with custom designs, and her unique scoreboard and storage box.
“I've gathered inspiration from other makers in groups online. My designs and intricate details for my cornhole boards have evolved over the past six months. I’m always searching for ways to improve and make my designs unlike anything anyone else provides,” said Barney. “I use 3/4th-inch Baltic birch for my cornhole boards. This is the top-of-the-line plywood with 13 layers of solid birch. My price reflects the high-grade materials I use and workmanship. I also spend a lot of time and care making each set. I have at least a week of work in each set.”
Barney offers gift vouchers for the cornhole boards.
“This allows the recipient to be involved in the design process, and helps the gifter have something to give the recipient, since each set usually takes at least two weeks to finish,” she said.
Bob Horn of Woodall goes by the name “Burnt Wood” on Facebook, as he makes a variety of wood products, including benches, small tables, wall hangings, and tabletop items.
“I've made smaller furniture for printer tables. I also make lawn shadows,” said Horn. “My prices do vary between items; it just depends on what you want. The most popular items are the wall hangings and benches. I have a basic size I make, but make special order sizes.”
Horn has been making wood items for several years and he sells them all year through Facebook, word of mouth, and repeat customers. He said the pandemic has slowed things down a little.
“Some of the items I was making, I stopped temporarily because the price of wood went up drastically. The first of the year, a 2-by-4 was around $2.30; recently it got as high as $6.80 a board,” said Horn. “Rather than raise my prices on certain items to have even a minimal profit, I stopped them for now, as I didn't want to pass the extra expense on to a customer.”
Out in the Eldon Hill area, Sheri Griffin has been making beaded holiday earrings and bracelets, as well as a lot more items year-round since she has been crafting jewelry for at least 20 years.
“I hand-make everything myself. The ideas are of my own usually, but if I notice something somewhere else that I'd like to ‘try my hand at’ – say Pinterest or on –I will research a way to make it, but throw in my own twist and style to it,” said Griffin. “I make different styles of beaded necklaces and for year-round, not just the holidays.”
She uses a variety of materials, including hemp, beading string, wire, chain, and filament line for bracelets and necklaces.
“I also like to work with hypoallergenic materials and nickel-free because I, myself, make the jewelry as if I was making it for me to wear. I have a sensitivity to metals,” said Griffin. “I determine a selling price by asking myself what price I would pay for it, along with cost of materials and time.”
Although she has been creating for a long time, Griffin just recently started selling items, and they are only available on Facebook.
For people who don’t use social media or shop online, the area boasts quite a few places to pop in and purchase handmade items to give this season.
Two Guns Leather Co. is owned by Oscwola and Genevieve Red Shirt. He has been working with leather off and on for 30 years, and she has learned in the past five years. They offer gun holsters, knife sheaves, belts, wallets, handbags, and luggage, and more. While custom orders wouldn’t be ready for this holiday season, they offer gift certificates and have some handmade items ready to go out the door.
Tahlequah Creates is an artist cooperative that offers a wide range of art, jewelry, clothing, and more.
“We have everyone from seasoned artists to brand-new artists, and all ages. We have high school students, NSU students, Native Americans, retirees, disabled people. We do not limit what type of art, and we encourage any kind of medium,” said Sue Damron, who does fabric art, painting, and photography. “We want to promote the creative endeavors of people in the community. That’s why we started this."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.