Opportunities for photos with Santa and other holiday characters are available throughout the area.
Children and pets are welcome to visit with Santa 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, at Spring Hollow Feed & Supply, 410 N. Legion Dr. The cost will be $5 for a 5-by-7 print.
The Christmas Tree Lighting in downtown Fort Gibson is set to begin at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2. Along with pictures with Santa, there will be free activities for kids, and vendors on site. Music will be provided by First Baptist Church, Fellowship Bible Church, Church of Christ, Trinity Family Worship, and First United Methodist Church. For more information, call the Fort Gibson Chamber of Commerce at 918-478-4780.
Lights On at Seminary Hall begins at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3 on the Tahlequah campus. Photo opportunities with Santa will take place inside following the program.
Santa will be at First State Bank, 1111 S. Muskogee Ave., on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., and Thursday, Dec. 7, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Visitors can take their own photos or organizers can print one on site while supplies last.
Winter Wonderland will be held at The Legacy at MK Ranch, 19505 E. Ballentine Road, on Dec. 6, 5-9 p.m. This free event will benefit My Friends and Me. Along with pictures with Santa, other photo booths will be available. A Christmas tree auction will begin at 8 p.m.
Christmas Photos with a Grinch, a Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity fundraiser, is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at 816 S. College Ave. The costs are $7 for initial sitting, and $2 for additional prints of the same image.
Santa heads to Tahlequah City Hall, 111 S. Cherokee Ave., on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2-4 p.m. Photos will be taken and posted to the city's Facebook, and guests are welcome to take their own.
Santa and The Grinch will visit Lift Coffee Bar, 309 N. Muskogee Ave., during the Tahlequah Christmas Parade, Dec. 13.
Community members can snap a photo with Santa and tell him Christmas wishes and wants on Monday, Dec. 23, 12:30-3 p.m. at Tahlequah Lumber, 1701 S. Park Hill Road.
