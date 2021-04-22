OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Film + Music Office and Apple Original Films announced recently that principal photography on “Killers of the Flower Moon” was set to commence in Oklahoma on April 19. Hailing from Apple Studios, the film is directed and produced by Academy Award-winner Martin Scorsese.
Based on David Grann’s broadly lauded best-selling novel, the story is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.
"We are thrilled to finally start production on 'Killers of the Flower Moon' in Oklahoma,” said Scorsese. "To be able to tell this story on the land where these events took place is incredibly important and critical to allowing us to portray an accurate depiction of the time and people. We’re grateful to Apple, the Oklahoma Film + Music Office and The Osage Nation, especially all our Osage consultants and cultural advisors, as we prepare for this shoot. We’re excited to start working with our local cast and crew to bring this story to life on screen and immortalize a time in American history that should not be forgotten."
“Killers of the Flower Moon” features a cast that includes Academy Award-winner Leonardo DiCaprio, Academy Award-winner Robert De Niro, Emmy Award-nominee Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, William Belleau, Louis Cancelmi, Tatanka Means, Michael Abbott Jr., Pat Healy, Scott Shepherd, and Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriters Jason Isbell and Sturgill Simpson.
The screenplay is adapted by Academy Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Eric Roth (“A Star is Born,” “Forrest Gump”) and Scorsese. Producing alongside Scorsese is Imperative Entertainment’s Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas, and Leonardo DiCaprio and Appian Way Productions.
With the support of state leadership, the Oklahoma Film + Music Office has worked to ensure “Killers of the Flower Moon” could film in historically accurate Oklahoma locations, since the screen adaptation rights were first secured.
The Osage Nation has also played an indispensable role in the planning of “Killers of the Flower Moon” and in helping to scout numerous sites across the state. Chief Geoffrey M. Standing Bear named Chad Renfro ambassador to the production, and these tribal leaders introduced the filmmakers to cultural advisors, historians, local artisans and citizens to assist in their efforts to portray the story with authenticity and honesty.
“In recent meetings with Oklahoma Senators and House of Representative members, I made the point of how much their support for the movie industry has made a difference. This is a very strong, lucrative business which directly benefits many Oklahomans, including the Sovereign Nations. It promotes financial opportunities and cultural recognition for all,” said Chief of the Osage Nation Geoffrey Standing Bear. “The funding from the State of Oklahoma along with the efforts of the Osage Nation have proven to be a big draw for this film in particular. We are now seeing the fruits of all of our efforts to bring this great movie production here and now.”
The Oklahoma Film + Music Office has also partnered with Apple Studios to help fill hundreds of production jobs for the project, and curate a crew development program with a mission to provide basic, industry standard training and on-the-job experience to further expand the local workforce in Oklahoma’s film industry. To date, dozens of production assistants have been hired to join this program, participating in mentor sessions with “Killers of the Flower Moon” crew. This event marks one aspect of the four-part series which will kick start the participants’ professional development while working on this unique project.
While in Oklahoma, the production will also spend millions with local businesses through hotel room bookings, construction materials, equipment rentals, catering, and much more.
For more information about Oklahoma’s infrastructure, workforce and resources, visit okfilmmusic.org.
