Piano, vintage boogie master set to return to Cherokee Casino Siloam

ROLAND - Jason D Williams has spent a lifetime at the piano connecting with rock 'n' roll greats, while creating an original persona. The musician and singer-songwriter returns to Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland on Oct. 11 at 8 p.m., and Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs Oct. 12 at 9 p.m.
Both shows are free. All guests must be at least 21 to attend.
Mentored by Memphis Slim, Williams' high-energy performance has been hailed by the AP, New York Post, Vanity Fair and Rolling Stone Magazine. He self-describes his unique sound as Jackson Pollock meets Vladimir Horowitz meets Joe Namath meets Jerry Lee Lewis.
Playing everything from Ray Charles, Dr. Feel Good, and classical pieces to his own work, the powerhouse pianist is known for doing backflips off his piano and playing with his feet. Williams released his debut album, "Tore Up," with RCA in 1989. He began to tour and released "Wild" with Sun Records in 2014. In 2004, Williams released "Don't Get None Onya'," birthing his own label in a powerful blend of honky-tonk country and Memphis rock 'n' roll. The albums "Rockin'," "Killer Instincts" and "Recycled" followed.
The showman tours up to 200 shows per year. He performed all the hand shots for Roger Ebert's movie "Great Balls of Fire," starring Dennis Quaid. He was also featured in "The War Room," documenting Bill Clinton's race for the White House.
His electrifying talent and seemingly endless energy have scored him numerous TV appearances on the likes of "Regis and Kathy Lee," "Nashville Now" and "Entertainment Tonight," along with various shows on MTV, VH1 and CMT.
For information on Williams, visit www.rockinjasondwilliams.com. Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland is off Highway 64 on Cherokee Boulevard in Roland. Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs is off U.S. Highway 412 and State Highway 59 in West Siloam Springs. For information, visit www.cherokeecasino.com or call 800-256-2338.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.