BARTLESVILLE – Pilobolus is a remarkable dance company that wows audiences with its irresistible mix of wit, sensuality, and stunning physical acumen. Now, to celebrate fifty amazing years, the Big Five-O! presents dance works dynamically reimagined for a never-before-seen Pilobolus experience.
Pilobolus has created and toured over 120 pieces of repertory to more than 65 countries, and has performed at the Oscars, the VMAs, and the Olympics. In 2015, the company was named one of Dance Heritage Coalition’s “Irreplaceable Dance Treasures.”
Fans can see Pilobolus perform at The McKnight Center on Thursday, March 24, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at just $25 at https://tickets.mcknightcenter.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.