OKLAHOMA CITY - The Plaza District will host Solidarity in the Plaza: Black Lives Matter on Saturday, Sept. 19, and Saturday, Sept. 26.
In an effort to manage attendance, the event is split into two Saturdays, and will be held on pedestrian-only 16th Street.
The event will be 1-7 p.m. on both Saturdays, with a special outdoor film screening at 8 p.m. slated for Saturday, Sept. 26.
"I'm thrilled that Black Lives Matter is being given another platform to bring to light its important mission. I hope that Solidarity in the Plaza brings even greater focus and attention to this movement and the difference that it is making in creating a fair and just world," said Camal Pennington, Plaza District Association board member.
The 16th Street Plaza District will host 10-15 Black visual artists spread throughout the district, as well as live performances from Black performers.
With 16th Street closed from North Indiana Avenue to North Gatewood Avenue, artists and visitors will have plenty of room to enjoy the event. Social distancing and mask wearing are encouraged.
"These two Saturdays will be such fun - we are grateful to be able to resume hosting this event. What a gift that we have so much talent within our city. And the best part is 16th Street will be closed, allowing for more space for people to come and enjoy these incredible artists and performers," said Selena Skorman, executive director of the Plaza District.
For more information, visit plazadistrict.org.
