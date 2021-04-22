Plein air painters invited to Honor Heights

MUSKOGEE – Plein air painters are invited to bring their painting supplies to the Butterfly Papilion in Honor Heights Park on Saturday, May 1, for the inaugural Bob Ross Appreciation and Get-Out-And-Paint Day project.
Join the Muskogee Art Guild from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and attendees should bring their lunch and beverages.
Wigs are optional, but everyone who shows up with a Bob Ross wig is in the running for a $25 gift certificate to Hobby Lobby.
There is no charge to participate and the event is open to all levels of painters. Experienced painters will be on site to assist those with limited experience.
