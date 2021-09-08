Plumb Amphitheatre to present 9th annual Southern Gospel Fest

EUFAULA – On Sept. 24-25, the annual outdoor Gospel Fest will take place at the Plumb Theater in Eufaula. Nine groups will be featured, including Master's Voice, based out of Bristow, Oklahoma.
The group has been together for 25 years and are respected in the gospel music industry. Their songs encourage believers to reach out to know Jesus personally.
Each of the nine groups are headed by Christian singers whose intent is to spread the Gospel in song.
Bring a lawn chair. The gate opens at 4 p.m. Concessions will be sold. For information, call 918-360-9329.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.