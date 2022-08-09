Crystal River is beginning their yearly tour to Indiana at the Plumb Theater, on Aug. 5. This group has several of them inducted into the Hall of Fame in Iowa, and in fact, Crystal River has its own place in that Hall of Fame.
Then on Aug. 12, a brother sister duo "The Alversons," will be in concert, singing lots of favorites of the surrounding community. They are well known for their spirited, animated, and enthusiastic style of gospel music.
Aug.19, brings another well-known local group "Saved By Grace Trio" from around the Webbers Falls area. These ladies will touch your hearts with their sincere, heartfelt, genuine harmony and pleasing music.
Now, on our Saturday nights, the famous Paul Maloy, will be entertaining each night with some special guests. If someone has missed a Saturday night this year, they don’t need to miss this month.
Aug. 13, from Arkansas to Nashville – back to Plumb Theater – where he has down-home fans waiting to see him.
Hayden Powell will also be performing at Plumb Theater with tickets costing $10 each. Country show tickets will be $5 each and there will be a gospel show love offering.
The location for Plumb Theater is 16505 SH 9E, Eufaula, 74432. No drugs and alcohol are permitted at the theater. For more information, call 918-360-9329 or 918-452-2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.