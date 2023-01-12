EUFAULA – On Feb. 4, the Plumb Theatre will have Coyote and the Haywire Band perform at 7 p.m.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. with the show beginning at 7 p.m. at 16505 SH9E in Eufaula. A love offering will be taken at the door for the band.
The theater will also be celebrating Paul Maloys 86th birthday. His grandsons will be going "in the house" as Elvis, and Maloy and his daughter and granddaughters will be performing, as well. After the performance, refreshments and food will be catered by Runts BBQ.
The Coyotes and the Haywire Band will be backing up all the other performers.
Plumb Theatre will also be celebrating their 20th year in March 2023 and 10 years of their Gospel Fest in September 2023.
Gospel shows will be every Friday night at 7 p.m. unless bad weather takes place. Saturday nights may have one or two shows a month. For more information, call 918-360-9329 or go to Plumb Theatre on Facebook.
No smoking is allowed in the theater and no alcohol or drugs are allowed on the premises.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.