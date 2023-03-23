On March 24. the Plumb Theatre will present the gospel group, Crystal River, at 7 p.m.
Together, this group has over a 150 years combined singing and playing. They will be back to perform at the Plumb Theatre a couple more times, before they leave for their Indiana tour, which consists of visiting several churches for two weeks. The group will also be performing at Gospel Fest Sept. 29-30.
Terry Smith, who has played several times on Midwest Country on RFD-TV, will also performing a future gig at the Plumb Theatre.
The Plumb Theatre is geared up for the rest of the year and proud to have performers from all over the country, along with our own people. The theater is at 16505 SH9E in Eufaula.
No smoking is allowed in the theater, and drugs and alcohol are prohibited from the premises.
Call 918-360-9329 for more information.
