EUFAULA – The first taste of the Plumb Theatre's 20/10 project is happening March 10.
Saved By Grace Trio will be with us at 7 p.m. Londa Harmer Butler will be on vocals, Sheila Shamblyn on bass guitar and vocals, and Bobbye Jones on keyboard and vocals.
They performed at the Okumb Theatre's outdoor Gospel Fest this past year.
A second taste of the Plumb Theatre's 20/10 project will be March 24 with another group from Gospel Fest.
