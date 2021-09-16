CLAREMORE – The Indian Women’s Pocahontas Club will host the Native HeArt Show and Open House on Oct. 23 at 11 a.m. The Native HeART Show and Open House will provide underserved and native youth an opportunity to express themselves creatively, build confidence, learn new skills in the visual arts, and display their artwork in the community.
The Boys & Girls Club of Chelsea, with the partnership of the Indian Women’s Pocahontas Club’s Native HeART program, improve the lives of young people by providing caring mentors, educational programs, and art and cultural programs after school and during the summer.
