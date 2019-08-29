Peaceful Animal Adoption Shelter poker run is set for Saturday, Sept. 7.
The new route is along the Illinois River on State Highways 10 and 82, and U.S. 412, from Tahlequah to Vinita. Registration for the poker run will be open 9-11 a.m. at the Pets For Life office, 215 S. College Ave. in Tahlequah. The last bike in will be at 4:30 p.m.
All proceeds will benefit the lifesaving work PAAS does for homeless animals in Northeastern Oklahoma with the Pets For Life Program. This assists people and pets in Tahlequah and Vinita with basic, free veterinary expenses and spay/neuter programs to help end unwanted litters of puppies and kittens.
To date, PAAS Vinita's Ride to Rescue has transported nearly 5,000 unwanted pets to Colorado for adoption. Through the Pets For Life program, PAAS has helped over 1,000 families, 2,000 pets, and completed over 1,500 free spay/neuters.
The cost of the run is $20 for rider/driver, and $10 for passenger. The high hand pays $250, and low hand pays $100. A 50/50 raffle and lots of Harley Gear and prizes will be available. The evening will end with an auction. Stops include: Foghorn's in Siloam Springs, Arkansas; Rusty's Bar in Salina, Oklahoma; and Pickle's Pub in Langley, Oklahoma.
For more information, call Rhanda Norris at 918-323-1780.
