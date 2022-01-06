BENTONVILLE, Arkansas – The Museum of Native America History will present their next installment of Native Conversations: Eight Coats, Seven Shirts, Fifteen Fathom Wampum: Early Colonial Settlement and the First Deeds (1650-1690), presented by Drew Shuptar Rayvis on Jan. 22 at 11 a.m. Visitors are welcome to watch in person at the MONAH in the Great Room or online at monah.us/upcoming-events.
Rayvis will explore the interconnected relationships between the Dutch, Swedes, English and Algonkian peoples in their respective regions or colonies and address the adaptation of Native American life to European settlement and trade goods, including the importance and use of wampum through this critical period along the Atlantic and mid-Atlantic regions – south western Connecticuit to Maryland. The presentation will also address culture clashes through customs of war, adoption, captivity, alliance, friendships and marriages between Native Americans, Europeans, and Africans. He will also contrast the discrepancies in the concepts of land ownership and usage and address conflucts, such as the Peach War, Keift’s War, King Phillip’s War, and King William’s War.
Drew Shuptar-Rayvis (Pekatawas Makatawai'U “Black Corn”) holds a bachelor's degree cum laude in anthropology and sociology from Western Connecticut State University and a certificate in archaeology from Norwalk Community College.
He descends from indigenous Pocomoke, Pennsylvania Dutch, Welsh, Swiss, English, Scots-Irish, Boyko Ukrainian, and Ashkanazi Jewish. He honors all of his ancestors as a practicing living historian and regularly participates in colonial era reenactments, interpretations, and public educational events and researches and preserves the Eastern Woodland languages, particularly Renape and Mahican and is educated in the many European languages at use in the Colonial Period. He practices Native horticulture, and as of July 2021, he was elected cultural ambassador of the Pocomoke Indian Nation.
