MUSKOGEE – The Sixth annual Polar Express Pajama Party is set to return Nov. 26 and Dec. 2-3.
The event, presented by Muskogee’s Three Rivers Museum and Heritage Center and Muskogee’s Roxy Theater, will offer the holiday movie, “The Polar Express.” A pajama party take kids for a magical ride to a museum transformed into Santa’s North Pole. Prior to the movie, kids get to participate in a Christmas carol sing-a-long. During the movie, attendees are served popcorn, hot chocolate, and Mattie Jane’s World Famous Chocolate Chip cookies.
Kids and adults should bring their favorite blankets, and wear pajamas over or under their warmest coats. After a ride to a Three Rivers Museum that has turned into Santa’s North Pole home, children can visit with Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus and take pictures with them. Orloff, and Jack Frost will also be there.
To check for ticket availability, contact Three Rivers Museum and Heritage Center at 220 Elgin or call 918-686-6624.
