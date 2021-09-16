CLAREMORE — One part of the legacy of Oklahoma’s Favorite Son Will Rogers was his love of polo. His sons played, his grandsons played, and a polo field at his California ranch in view of his front porch is still the scene of regular play.
The Tulsa Polo Club will celebrate Will’s love of polo with the Will Rogers Legacy Cup polo match on Saturday, Sept. 18, at Mohawk Park’s Oxley Field in Tulsa. The event is sponsored by the Will Rogers Memorial Foundation, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Will Rogers Memorial Museum.
Gates open at 4 p.m. and the match begins at 5 p.m. An awards ceremony is planned for 7 p.m. with live music following until 10 p.m. There will be a cash bar, food trucks and kids’ activities and entertainment. A ceremony naming a new Will Rogers Scout District will also be a part of the day’s activities. A big-screen TV will be available for watching the OSU/Boise State football game.
Tickets range from $10- $250, with free admission and free food for Will Rogers Memorial Foundation members with a member ID card. Scouts are admitted free, and Scouts’ families will be admitted at half price – cash if possible. For additional information, to register, and to purchase tickets, visit willrogers.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.