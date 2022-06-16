NORTHWEST ARKANSAS – Walton Arts Center is kicking off the 2022-23 season in August, a bit earlier than normal, with "My Fair Lady" and "Pretty Woman: The Musical" in the first two months.
Subscriptions for the 2022-23 P&G Broadway Series have been available since March, and now single tickets are on sale for the first two shows in the series.
"My Fair Lady," appearing Aug. 9-14, is a musical theater classic. From Lincoln Center Theater, which brought "The King & I" and "South Pacific," comes “a sumptuous new production of the most perfect musical of all time” (Entertainment Weekly), Lerner & Lowe’s "My Fair Lady." Director Bartlett Sher’s glowing production is “thrilling, glorious and better than it ever was” (New York Magazine). “Every so often a revival comes along that reminds you how indispensable great theater can be” (NY1).
Boasting such classic songs as “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “The Rain in Spain,” “Wouldn’t it Be Loverly” and “On the Street Where You Live,” the musical tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a “proper lady.” But who is really being transformed?
Making its Arkansas premiere at Walton Arts Center Sept. 20-25, "Pretty Woman: The Musical" springs to life with a powerhouse creative team ted by two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde). Based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time, this show is destined to be an audience favorite.
Brought to the stage by lead producer Paula Wagner, "Pretty Woman" features an original score by Grammy-winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance (“Summer of ’69,” “Heaven”) and a book by the movie’s legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton. The musical will lift spirits and light up hearts. “If you love the movie, you’ll love the musical!” (BuzzFeed News).
Tickets prices for these events range from $41 to $92 plus applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased in-person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office weekdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., by calling 479-443-5600 weekdays between10 a.m. and 5 p.m. or by visiting waltonartscenter.org.
Single tickets for the rest of the 2022-'23 season will go on sale in early August and Create Your Own Subscriptions are currently available for many shows in the season. Learn more about Create Your Own Subscriptions at www.waltonartscenter.org.
