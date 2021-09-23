Poulenc Trio will perform at Chamber Music Tulsa

This weekend, the Poulenc Trio returns to Tulsa to open Chamber Music Tulsa’s 2021-2022 season. The combination of piano, oboe, and bassoon creates a unique sound world, and the mix of music they will perform provides a blend of sophistication, virtuosity, and a sparkling sense of humor.
The weekend kicks off with our Friday Gallery Series. These concerts give patrons an up-close-and-personal experience and an opportunity to mingle with our incredible artists. Doors open at 7 p.m. The concerts at ahha include complimentary wine, and hors d'oeuvres and will be served outside in their beautiful courtyard.
For information, visit https://www.chambermusictulsa.org/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.