Preacher Lawson, of 'America’s Got Talent,' headlines Midnight Joker Comedy Club Nov. 12-13

TULSA – Midnight Joker Comedy Club, Tulsa’s newest home for comedy, is back for November at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa with Preacher Lawson taking the stage Nov. 12 and 13, along with four other opening acts.
Tickets start at $19.50 and are on sale now. Guests must be 21 or over.
Midnight Joker features an up-close-and-personal comedy show experience inside the 7,000-square-foot multipurpose room that was built in 2018 as part of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa’s latest expansion. Once a month, the comedy series will deliver the best local, regional and national comics all in the ambiance of a true comedy club setting.
Preacher Lawson is best known for his appearance on season 12 of the NBC series “America’s Got Talent,” where he made it to the final rounds. Based off his stellar performance on the show, the Orlando native was invited to compete on “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” and “Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions,” where he advanced to the finale after he received the most votes from fans.
Lawson was the host of the Facebook Watch series “World’s Most Amazing Dogs” with George Lopez and Lisa Vanderpump and hosts his own vegan cooking show on YouTube, “Cooking with a Comedian.” He just shot his first stand-up special, which will premiere on BET+, and continues to perform at sold-out venues across the country.
For more information on Lawson, visit www.PreacherLawson.com.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is off Interstate 44 at exit 240. For more information and tickets, visit www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com.
