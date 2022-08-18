NORTHWEST ARKANSAS – “Pretty Woman: The Musical,” based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time, will come to life Sept. 20-25 for a limited eight show run.
The show was described as “Big romance and big fun,” by Broadway.com.
A powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell – “Hairspray,” “Kinky Boots,” and “Legally Blonde” – flawlessly transition the story from big screen to the stage, thanks in part to Broadway superstar and Tony Award nominee Adam Pascal as Edward Lewis and rising star Olivia Valli as the charming and charismatic Vivian Ward.
The show features an original score by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance – “Summer of ’69” and “Heaven” – and a book by the movie’s legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton.
“Pretty Woman” the film was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990. Now, 30 years later, “Pretty Woman: The Musical” delivers on all the iconic moments. Individuals need to get ready to experience this dazzling theatrical take on a love story for the ages.
Ticket prices start at $41 and can be purchased in-person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office weekdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. by calling 479-443-5600 weekdays 10 a.m.-5 p.m. or by visiting waltonartscenter.org.
Adults can enjoy an extra fun treat with a show-themed cocktail class at 6:30 p.m. before the Saturday, Sept. 24, performance. A mixologist will guide participants through making and enjoying two drinks paired with appetizers. Tickets are $38 plus applicable fees and include two cocktails, appetizers, and recipe cards for the drinks. Participants must be 21 years old or older.
