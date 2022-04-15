BARTLESVILLE -- Price Tower in Bartlesville is gearing up for a busy spring full of events and activities for Oklahomans.
"Price Tower Plaza" - outdoors and adjacent to Bartlesville's Unity Square Green space - is once again open for the season, and the Tower is offering several ways to celebrate spring with visual art, fine dining, live music and Price Tower's annual Gala fundraiser later this month.
"We are beyond excited about springtime at the Plaza," said Price Tower Executive Director Tiffany Wade. "We have live music every Thursday night from 6-9 p.m. this month, supporting local musicians, mostly from Bartlesville or the Tulsa area. If you haven't checked it out, I cannot say enough good things about this experience. Come early for an outdoor table or bring a blanket or lawn chairs and enjoy sitting on the Green while you enjoy delicious food and drink specials from Copper Restaurant +Bar."
The Tower's new seasonal lineup features brunch on both Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., served outdoors or indoors. In addition, Saturday's brunch comes complete with art lessons for visiting kids, an idea designed for parents to enjoy a little "me time." On Sunday nights, vocalists and music-fans alike can enjoy the new weekly karaoke event from 6-10 p.m.
A new art exhibition "Evolution of Heartbreak" by Alexis Hallum of Lady Finch Art will be welcomed to Price Tower's art gallery with an artist reception on April 15 from 6-7:30 p.m. Hallum was recently named Price Tower's new artist in residence, and she has a studio and class space on-site where she works with the Tower's education programing. Admission to Price Tower's gallery is free and open to the public seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visitors are also invited to experience guided, historic tours of the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed skyscraper at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day.
Price Tower hosts its largest event of the year, the annual Gala Fundraiser on April 23. The 2022 Gala will be held at the Johnstone-Sare building with a VIP reception at 6 p.m., featured dinner at 7 p.m. and a new after-party at 8 p.m. The evening's festivities include culinary creations, live painting, music from Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra and dancing with Tulsa band "Zodiac." A silent auction will showcase jewelry, vacation packages and original artwork by Kevin Box, Karim Rashid, Robert Petterson and more.
"Please come support Oklahoma's Price Tower by buying a table or tickets to our Gala! As a nonprofit arts organization, we rely on the generosity of our local community and our state to continue our mission of providing arts education programming and supporting Oklahoma artists and musicians," said Wade.
Tickets are $175 and sponsorship tables are available. New this year, "after-party" tickets are available for those unable to attend the dinner. Visit Pricetower.org or email datkins@pricetower.org for information on Tower events, art exhibitions, tours or the Gala event. The Price Tower Arts Center is a member of Green Country Tourism, one of eight organizations promoting regional tourism.
