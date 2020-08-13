Prix de West Invitational Art Exhibition & Sale on display now

OKLAHOMA CITY – The nation’s premier Western art exhibition and sale will return this fall to the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum. The 48th Annual Prix de West Invitational Art Exhibition & Sale will be on display until Sept. 13, with the sale taking place Sept. 12.
Prix de West offers more than 300 paintings and sculpture by the finest contemporary Western artists in the nation, and features works ranging from historical subject matter that reflects the early days of the West to more contemporary and impressionistic pieces. Landscapes, wildlife art and illustrative scenes are showcased in this exhibition.
The sale weekend events include seminars, artist demonstrations, a live auction, receptions, awards, an art sale and several trunk shows at The Museum Store.
“Prix de West is the most anticipated event in the Western art world, and it is our honor to continue this tradition for its 48th year,” said Museum President and CEO Natalie Shirley.
Traditionally, the highlight of the Museum’s summer exhibition schedule, the show has been postponed this year until the fall in support of the nationwide effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.
“The safety and well-being of our patrons, volunteers and staff is always our top priority here at The Cowboy," said Shirley. “Prix de West draws visitors and buyers from all over the country, and we believe postponing the exhibition and sale until this fall will give the public the best possible chance to see these fantastic pieces and participate in the sale.”
To make reservations, see a full schedule, or arrange a bid by proxy, visit nationalcowboymuseum.org/prixdewest.
