OKLAHOMA CITY - Associate Professor Kate Brennan and undergraduate Bachelor of Fine Arts candidate Avery Bruce have been awarded Oklahoma City University's 2020 CAIRS (Creative Activity, Inquiry, Research, and Scholarship) Undergraduate Research Grant to remotely develop Illuminate, a new type of distance learning musical theater piece.
Each year, OCU awards the CAIRS Research Grant to a professor and undergraduate team to promote "critical thinking, creativity, and the ability to think holistically and across disciplines of study." Summer 2020 delineated the additional criteria of remote collaboration in light of the pandemic.
Illuminate is the final installment of The Infinity Trilogy created by Kate Brennan and David Lee White. The first musicals of the Brennan & White Trilogy, "ALiEN8" and "Clean Slate," were conceived with McCarter Theatre Center and had subsequent workshops with Ignition Arts. "ALiEN8" premiered at Drexel in fall 2019 as part of the Mandel Professionals in Residence Program; "Clean Slate" was developed with Ignition Arts at Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma.
To be digitally deliberate, Illuminate will explore a collaborative form Ignition Arts is calling Myriodrama. Based on the idea of old children's myriorama cards, the Myriodrama consists of a collection of scenes and songs that can be assembled in any order, with any number of ensemble members, and shared in any medium - via video, audio, or even in person adhering to social distancing. Brennan is writing the music and lyrics to the piece; Bruce will produce and provide soundscape.
The Original Ensemble is rehearsing from 14 states with reps from Drexel University, Oklahoma City University and beyond. The group includes: Kelsey Bray, California; Avery Bruce, Arkansas; Josh Goldhaber, Pennsylvania; Erik Hamilton, Texas; Michael Jobe, Oklahoma; Caroline Juelke, Pennsylvania; Jordan Kilgore, Maryland; Maddy Larkin, New Jersey; Lisi Levy, Missouri; Brennan Malone, Pennsylvania; Kat Metcalfe, Oklahoma; DeMond Nason, New York; Alyssa Peters, Texas; Zachary Prall, Nebraska; Corinne Prudente, Connecticut; Caroline Pugliese, California; Madeline Statter, Maryland; and Andrea Strickler, Kansas.
Ignition Arts is accepting inquiries at www.ignitionarts.org/inquiries for future development.
