MUSKOGEE - The Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center, 1011 Honor Heights Drive, will hold a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Remembrance Program on Friday, Jan. 17, at 11 a.m. in the auditorium.
The public is invited to attend the program, which has the theme "Walk Together." Featured speakers for the program will be Pastors Gary Hall and Kelly Payne.
Hall is the pastor at Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Muskogee and an electrical project engineer at Georgia Pacific. He has a bachelor's degree in electrical technology from Northeastern State University, an associate degree in electrical technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology, and an associate degree in theology from T. Oscar Chappelle Oklahoma School of Religion. He is an active member of the Muskogee Christian Minister's Union and a board member of Muskogee's Lake Area United Way. Hall and his wife, Sandi, have three children and two grandchildren.
Payne has served as the senior pastor of Timothy Baptist Church in Muskogee since October 1999. Prior to that, he served on the ministry staff at Boston Avenue Baptist Church and Meadowbrook Baptist Church, both in Muskogee. He is a graduate of Muskogee High School, Northeastern State University, and Trinity Bible College. Payne and his wife, Joy, have two children and two grandchildren.
Martin Luther King Jr., was a social activist and Baptist minister who played a key role in the American civil rights movement from the mid-1950s until his assassination in 1968. King sought equality and human rights for African Americans, the economically disadvantaged and all victims of injustice through peaceful protest.
He was the driving force behind watershed events such as the Montgomery Bus Boycott and the 1963 March on Washington, which helped bring about such landmark legislation as the Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act. King was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964 and is remembered each year on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a U.S. federal holiday since 1986.
