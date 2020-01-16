Pryor Creek Comic Con touts actors, cosplay, memorabilia

PRYOR - The fourth annual Pryor Creek Comic Convention is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 18, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the new Mayes County Event Center, 2112 NE First St., east of Pryor on the fairgrounds.
Admission is $5. Kids 10 and under are free. All proceeds go to the Pryor Area Arts and Humanities Council.
The Pryor Creek Comic Convention was launched in 2017 and has grown enough to merit a move to a new and larger facility. More than 80 vendors will be on site selling comics, books, toys, games and art.
Attendees will have opportunities to meet actress Misty Rowe, a longtime cast member of "Hee Haw" and she was in early episodes of "Happy Days"; musician Jana Jae, who also appeared in "Hee Haw"; and artist Muriel Fahrion, the creator of Strawberry Shortcake, the Care Bears, and the Getalong Gang.
Attractions will include author guests, cosplay guests, and "star cars," including a replica of the Scooby Doo Mystery Machine Van, the Ecto-1 vehicle from "Ghostbusters," and a show-accurate 1967 Chevy Impala from the TV series "Supernatural."
Tulsa-based music impresario Jim Halsey, who has managed 29 artists in the Country Music Hall of Fame and 10 artists in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, will have a special exhibit of music memorabilia featuring items from his 70-year career.
Also, Robert Taylor, one of Oklahoma's top autograph and sports memorabilia collectors, will fill a designated room with items from his collection.
Cash prizes will be awarded in two age divisions at the Pryor Creek Comic Convention's cosplay (costume) contest.
For updates, go to the Pryor Creek Comic Convention Facebook page.
