Pryor Creek Comic Convention to feature Muriel Fahrion, Jana Jae

PRYOR – Oklahoma artist Muriel Fahrion will be a guest at the 2022 Pryor Creek Comic Convention Saturday, Oct. 15.
Fahrion, whose creations include Strawberry Shortcake, the Care Bears, and the Get Along Gang, will be at the Mayes County Event Center fairgrounds in Pryor from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Admission for the event will be $5.
The sixth year convention, presented by the Pryor Area Arts and Humanities Council, will feature 80-plus tables of vendors selling comics, books, toys, action figures, art, and other pop culture-related merchandise.
A cash prize cosplay contest – and a non-cash prize cosplay contest for kids – will be part of the show in addition to a Super Smash Bros Tournament.
Former “Hee Haw” cast member Jana Jae is an art lover who will double as a guest and a vendor at the convention. Jim Halsey, who once operated the largest country music agency in the world out of Tulsa, is bringing a legends of music memorabilia display to the convention as a bonus attraction.
Chelsea’s John Wooley will be among the convention's guest authors. Famous pop culture vehicles, like the Scooby Doo Mystery Machine and Ecto-1 from Ghostbusters, will be parked outside the convention venue for photo opportunities.
For more information, visit @PryorCreekComicConvention on Facebook.
