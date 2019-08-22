PRYOR – Billed as Oklahoma’s most scenic, one-day bicycle tour, Pryor’s 28th annual DAM J.A.M. on Saturday, Sept. 7, is expecting riders from several states, according to organizers.
“More than 800 bicyclists from Oklahoma, Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas and Texas will be taking part in the tour,” said Barbara Hawkins, president of the Pryor Chamber of Commerce.
The DAM J.A.M. route is designed to show off northeastern Oklahoma’s lake areas. Riders will pass Scenic Waterline Road, Lake Hudson, Old Strang Bridge, and Chimney Rock Lake. Then they continue through Spavinaw State Park and Dam, and on to Salina. Soon they will find themselves peddling the rolling hills of Indian Springs Road.
“The most enthusiastic riders will take the century tour, adding Lake Eucha, Pensacola Dam, and the Grand River Dam Authority Ecosystems and Education Center,” Hawkins said.
There are rides for every level of riding expertise—from the 30-mile relatively flat ride to the 101-mile tour that snakes through the Ozark foothills, according to Marie McKee, event co-founder. She and husband, Jim Beach, founded the event in 1991.
“Many people do not know that Pryor is less than 50 miles from more than 2,500 miles of shoreline. That’s more shoreline than the entire eastern seaboard of our country, and DAM J.A.M. is a great way to experience it,” Hawkins said.
Pryor area and Mayes County businesses and associations will operate strategically placed rest stops along the routes, offering free water, PowerAde, fruit, cookies, and a variety of other snacks, as well as camaraderie.
Most all of the stops will be themed, according to Hawkins.
The rides start and finish in the heart of Oklahoma’s lake country, Pryor’s 24-acre Whitaker Park, 42 miles northeast of Tulsa.
This year, food trucks will be in the park and a Beer & Wine Garden will be open in the Dam J.A.M. tent for after-ride "cool down." Massages will be provided by Redbud Physical Therapy.
“We are very, very proud to partner with the Pryor Chamber to continue to produce this annual event,” McKee said. “It is one of the best ways we have to show off all of northeast Oklahoma and our great lakes and water resources. DAM J.A.M. showcases both our spectacular scenery and our wonderful people. Among bicyclists, we have gained the reputation of taking excellent care of our riders.”
Hawkins said the event owes a huge debt of gratitude to the groups that staff rest stops, the people who spend the day driving the route with vehicles to pick up tired or injured cyclists or help with flat tires and slipped bike chains.
“Although it takes many people to make the event happen, it would be nearly impossible to accomplish without the area’s Amateur Radio Club operators and the Mayes County Sheriff’s Department. They watch every route to make certain our cyclists have a safe trip,” Hawkins added.
Pre-registration is recommended. Online registration is $30, and it is open until Wednesday, Sept. 4, at noon. On-site registration will be $40.
To register or for more information, contact the Pryor Chamber of Commerce at 918-825-0157 or visit pryorchamber.com.
