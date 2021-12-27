Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms late. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms late. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.