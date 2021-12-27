New Year’s Eve is approaching, and while some people are planning new goals, behavior and practices for their resolutions, revelers are planning to ring it in with a good time.
Tahlequah’s residents will hit the town this Friday, as the city’s bars, pubs and restaurants are inviting the public out to celebrate the coming of 2022. This will be the 36th year for Ned’s to turn over the calendar, and Owner Gary Kirkpatrick said it’s always crowded come midnight.
“It’s always busy,” he said. “It’s a big night for people who don’t normally go out and drink. So a lot of people come out and have a good time. We’ll have party favors, like hats and noisemakers. We’re just going to do our usual ring in the New Year’s at Ned’s.”
Dewain’s Place has become an establishment that doesn’t let a special occasion pass without hosting some type of celebration, as the local bar has been throwing parties for its patrons all year long. This year, the staff will say goodbye to the 2021 by celebrating one of the most iconic decades, the 1980s.
“We have an 80s prom on Friday night, so all the big bows, big hair and big ruffles,” said Holland Riddle, manager. “We’re going to crown a king and queen, and then, of course, we have DJ Shawn Solo doing our music that night.”
On New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, Dewain’s will have a karaoke night.
Kroner & Baer Pub is preparing for a night of music, coming from the popular local band R.C. & the Ambers. The folk/Americana collective will kick things off at 9 p.m. and play until midnight. Kroner & Baer owner Chris Whytal said patrons can expect a champagne toast as the countdown begins that night.
“I’m hoping the weather holds out so that we can open the outside bar and have everyone out on the patio,” he said.
Those needing a good meal before they hit the town might try The Branch, where diners can find the restaurant’s annual steak and lobster special for dinner. Black eye peas will also be served all day long, which is thought to bring luck and good fortune in the new year. And those that stick around will get free champagne at midnight.
The River Brewhouse on Muskogee Avenue will have live music this year, with James Smith and Tyler Shell performing from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. They will be followed by Rezervation Road, from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.
