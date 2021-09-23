CLAREMORE — Shepherd’s Cross has been hosting a fall event for three decades, and it once again returns with fun for the whole family.
The Pumpkin Festival at Shepherd’s Cross runs from Sept. 21 through Nov. 6, Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. It will also be open on Monday, Oct. 25.
Shepherd’s Cross Pumpkin Festival is a harvest celebration held at an authentic working farm, just north of Claremore on Scenic Route 66. Come to the farm and enjoy the peace of a few hours spent in the country. Enjoy wholesome fun for the entire family including over 50 activities, a hay maze, festive outdoor and indoor games, farm animal petting barn, farm demonstrations and fall story time. The farm’s focus is educational, mingled with fall festive fun. Truckloads of pumpkins of all shapes and sizes will be available for purchase, as well as straw bales and cornstalks for your fall decorating. There is a wide range of pumpkin prices, starting at $1 each. The average pumpkin sells for $5.
This year, the regular walk through pumpkin patch, game area and hay maze will be open. Pumpkins are sanitized daily, and games are sanitized throughout the day. The suggested donation is $5 per person – not required.
Pumpkin patch packages are available for $7, $9 and $11. They include a pumpkin, wagon ride and take home fall craft. Size of pumpkin varies with package price and available while supplies last.
Wagon rides in the hay meadow are $6.50 per person – children two and under are free. They “load up and head out” approximately every 30 minutes. The wagon ride is sanitized throughout the day.
The all new Sheep Wagon is available for private rides in the pasture. Seating is limited to members of a family or your own private small group. Ten seats are available on the ride. The cost to take the Sheep Wagon out is $70 per trip. The Sheep Wagon is a covered wagon, reminiscent of the covered wagons that shepherds lived in when out on the trail during pioneer days.
The Farm Museum and Educational Farm Silo is also open with free admission. The Bible Garden is available for self-guided tours where you can see pumpkins growing on the vines, and take a picture with the flowers. Shepherd’s Shop, a quaint country gift shop, is an event in itself, featuring a host of festive fall, handmade wool and farm related gifts and wares from many gifted artisans. The shop is open year round and carries snacks and beverages. Also offered are healthy food choices, as well as grass fed, grass finished meats. There are modern indoor restrooms.
To find out more information about this event, visit https://shepherdscross.com/pumpkin-festival.html or https://www.facebook.com/ShepherdsCross.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.