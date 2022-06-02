Puppeteer to educate about Mexican culture

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas - The Museum of Native American History will host Lourdes Valverde on June 18 at 11 a.m. for the next installment of the Hear Our Voices monthly storytelling program. This program is in-house only. More details on the MONAH website monah.org/upcoming-events
Valverde will share stories about her Mexican culture with help of her puppet friends. This event is free, bilingual, and family-friendly, watch in-person only.
Lourdes Valverde was born and raised in México. She studied Industrial Engineering, although she was always inclined toward the arts. She has taken courses in music, painting, writing, and literature. She loves her country and its traditions, so she is always involved in cultural projects wherever she goes.
The Hear Our Voices series features, storytellers, from various indigenous nations, bringing in knowledge and wisdom through the telling of traditional oral tales. Each month, MONAH hosts an indigenous storyteller. This storytelling series is curated by Cherokee citizen Gayle Ross.
