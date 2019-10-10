PAWNEE – Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum will host its annual quilt show this month. The works of art on display include heirloom quilts and modern quilts. Members of the Cimarron Valley Quilt Guild and Pawnee Bill Quilt Guild put together this yearly exhibit, open during normal hours of operation, free of charge.
On Saturday, Oct. 19, from noon to 3 p.m. visitors can see the quilt exhibit and enjoy free, family-friendly fun at Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum’s Fall Festival. Activities include children’s games, a pumpkin patch, horse-drawn wagon rides at the big barn, photography stations, a hay maze and hayrides. Refreshments will be served.
Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum, 1141 Pawnee Bill Road, is open Monday, 1-4 p.m.; Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday, 1-4 p.m. For more information, call 918-762-2513 or email pawneebill@okhistory.org.
